Crews battle forklift fire at Wando Terminal
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a fire involving a large forklift at the Wando Terminal Ports.
Crews found a fully-engulfed forklift under a semi-enclosed building, Capt. Matt Tidwell.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and Tidwell said no injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire was under investigation.
