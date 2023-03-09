Crews battle forklift fire at Wando Terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a fire involving a large forklift at the Wando Terminal Ports.

Crews found a fully-engulfed forklift under a semi-enclosed building, Capt. Matt Tidwell.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and Tidwell said no injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded Thursday to a forklift fire at the Wando Welch Port Terminal. (Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

