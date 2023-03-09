SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews battle forklift fire at Wando Terminal

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded Thursday to a forklift fire at the Wando Welch...
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded Thursday to a forklift fire at the Wando Welch Port Terminal.(Mount Pleasant Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a fire involving a large forklift at the Wando Terminal Ports.

Crews found a fully-engulfed forklift under a semi-enclosed building, Capt. Matt Tidwell.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and Tidwell said no injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded Thursday to a forklift fire at the Wando Welch...
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded Thursday to a forklift fire at the Wando Welch Port Terminal.(Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.
Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The volunteer organization's first meetup is Monday afternoon.
Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew starts Spring Litter Sweep Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew starts Spring Litter Sweep Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew starts Spring Litter Sweep Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine