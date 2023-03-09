SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence

From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian converse during the double murder trial of Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Feb. 3, 2023. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh have filed the first step to appeal his conviction for the murders of his wife and son, court documents state.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a notice of appeal with the South Carolina Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul; as well as the two life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The jury convicted Murdaugh of the double murder after just under three hours of deliberations on March 3 after a six-week trial in Walterboro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

Chase Edwards, who, according to his family is 13, has been missing for two days.
Deputies looking for missing Summerville teen
A new study taking place right in the Lowcountry may be a glimmer of hope in the battle against...
Alzheimer’s prevention study needs more diverse participants in the Lowcountry
It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
FIRST ALERT: Police working ‘large’ crash at Rivers Ave. intersection
John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and...
Deputies make arrest in Kingstree shooting