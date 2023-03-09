SC Lottery
Deputies looking for missing Summerville teen

Chase Edwards, who, according to his family is 13, has been missing for two days.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

He was last seen around Trolley and Bacons Bridge, according to sheriff’s office detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-832-0300

