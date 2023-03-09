Deputies looking for missing Summerville teen

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Chase Edwards, who, according to his family is 13, has been missing for two days.

He was last seen around Trolley and Bacons Bridge, according to sheriff’s office detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-832-0300

