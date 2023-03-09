SC Lottery
Deputies make arrest in Beaufort Co. shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a March 2 shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Beaufort County deputies say John Patrick Shea is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office responded at 7:45 a.m. to the Harrison Island Road area in Bluffton.

At the scene, deputies found a 24-year-old Bluffton woman in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was taking her child to school when someone shot at her multiple times, hitting her at least once.

A couple of days later, deputies spotted a truck that matched the truck witnesses reported seeing around the same time as the shooting. The truck had specific, after-market additions, according to witnesses.

A search warrant was drawn up to search for evidence in the truck.

“Probable cause for John Patrick Shea’s arrest was developed through interviews of additional witnesses, combined with the forensic examination of evidence collected during the investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Through those interviews, the sheriff’s office also says they learned Shea and the victim dated for a short time last year.

Shea was arrested at his home and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The victim of the shooting remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. A. Paul at 843-255-3317; or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

