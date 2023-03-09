SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies make arrest in Kingstree shooting

John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and...
John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a Kingstree man is facing charges in a Sunday shooting.

John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies responded Sunday to MUSC in the Cades area where a gunshot victim had been reported.

Brown said the investigation indicated that Dansby fired at the victim on Cypress Avenue in the Kingstree area, striking the victim and causing life-threatening injuries.

Dansby was arrested Wednesday, Brown said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Brown said.

Dansby was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical...
Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
The Charleston Police Department has located a missing 15-year-old girl.
Missing Charleston teen found safe
A Beaufort County family was displaced after a camper fire extended into the family’s home.
Family of 3 displaced after camper fire spreads to home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of 3 displaced after camper fire spreads to home