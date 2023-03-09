Deputies make arrest in Kingstree shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a Kingstree man is facing charges in a Sunday shooting.

John Willie Dansby, 53, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies responded Sunday to MUSC in the Cades area where a gunshot victim had been reported.

Brown said the investigation indicated that Dansby fired at the victim on Cypress Avenue in the Kingstree area, striking the victim and causing life-threatening injuries.

Dansby was arrested Wednesday, Brown said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Brown said.

Dansby was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.