Driver killed after striking tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County driver was killed after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

The crash happened around 7:44 p.m. on Ritter Road, two miles south of Ritter.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on Ritter Road when the driver crossed the center line and hit a tree.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the driver was killed in the crash. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Colleton County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

