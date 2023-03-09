SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver killed after striking tree in Colleton County

A Colleton County driver was killed after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, troopers said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County driver was killed after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

The crash happened around 7:44 p.m. on Ritter Road, two miles south of Ritter.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on Ritter Road when the driver crossed the center line and hit a tree.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the driver was killed in the crash. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Colleton County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial
Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.
Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina sees increase in ‘junk fee’ complaints
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orangeburg deputies looking for suspects in deadly December home invasion
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Driver killed after striking tree in Colleton County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew starts Spring Litter Sweep Monday