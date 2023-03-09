Family of 3 displaced after camper fire spreads to home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County family was displaced after a camper fire extended into the family’s home.

The Burton Fire District says they responded to the Hilanda Mobile Home Park just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for the fire after a neighbor saw the falmes and called 911.

Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne said firefighters found the camper fully involved in flames that had also extended into the home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while searching the home.

Byrne said two adults and a child were in the home, heard a loud popping and escaped the home without knowing it was on fire.

Byrne said the smoke alarms inside the home were not working.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

