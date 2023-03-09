SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Police working ‘large’ crash at Rivers Ave. intersection

It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Thursday afternoon crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston.

It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area of the “large accident.”

Police have not yet said if the crash involved injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
City Council will soon consider a $320,000 project to add more pathways, landscaping, benches...
Charleston to discuss $320K in improvements to Charleston 9 Memorial
During the 2022-2023 school year, a first-year teacher is being paid $43,146. The proposed pay...
Charleston County teachers’ task force asks for raise in salaries
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says