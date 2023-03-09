First EMS facility set be built along Hwy 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost $2 million is being allocated to bring a physical EMS site to Highway 61 in West Ashley.

Charleston County has partnered with St. Andrews Public Services District to build a replacement facility for the current District 3 site. This will be located on Old Parsonage Road off Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

Charleston County EMS District 3 covers the City of Charleston and the St. Andrews Public Services District. This covers 62-square miles and has the most EMS 911 incidents out of all 14 EMS districts county-wide, according to Charleston County.

Councilman Brantley Moody for District 7 says an EMS presence in West Ashley is critical.

“It’s got to cut down response times because, you know, you just don’t know when people are going to have emergencies and where our trucks are going to be at the time,” Moody said. “So, having a physical presence there couldn’t hurt. It could only help.”

Fire Chief Charles Lamoreaux says the $1.8 million from county council will create the extra space needed to make responding to emergency medical and fire suppression calls safer and easier.

“Our crews are really excited to partner with Charleston County and welcome them into this new fire house,” Lamoreaux said. “They really believe that this is going to just enhance the professional relationships that we already have with Charleston County EMS.”

Moody says since the land has already been purchased by the county, it’s not going to cost taxpayers any extra.

“That’s why it’s such a win-win is that the fire station is going to be a state-of-the-art fire station,” Moody said. “It’s going to improve the conditions of Church Creek as well and then, give us the EMS presence out there that we surely need.”

Lamoreaux says there’s no set amount of money on their end yet and there’s no word on when construction will start as of now.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.