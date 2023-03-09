Harris scores 20, Howard defeats SC State 91-55 in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Bryce Harris led Howard past South Carolina State on Wednesday night with 20 points off of the bench in a 91-55 victory in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harris also had seven rebounds for the Bison (20-12). Shy Odom finished 6 of 7 from the floor to add 13 points. Elijah Hawkins shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (5-26) were led by Cam Jones, who posted 14 points. Lesown Hallums added 10 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Rakeim Gary had nine points.

