‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.

The man cashed in a scratch-off worth $1 million he purchased from the Short Trip on College Park Road in Ladson.

“I never thought I would win anything like that,” he said. “I’m shocked.”

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,440,000. Three million-dollar prizes remain in the game.

The Short Trip in Ladson received a $10,000 commission for selling the ticket.

