Man shot twice at Orangeburg Cook Out while ordering food

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Police are reviewing security footage from a Cook Out at John C. Calhoun Drive after a 62-year-old man was shot twice at the walk-up window of the restaurant Tuesday.

An incident report revealed the man was shot in the right thigh and the upper torso. He told police his back was turned to the shooter while he was at the window.

The incident report said he didn’t realize he’d been shot until after hearing gunfire and then began to feel pain.

Police say they found the man sitting on a bench covered in blood when they arrived on the scene.

The man survived the shooting but said he did not see who shot him. Investigators found shell casings in the roadway near the restaurant’s walk-up window.

Police are continuing to investigate but have not found a suspect yet.

