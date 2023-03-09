Man shot twice at Orangeburg Cook Out while ordering food

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Police are reviewing security footage from a Cook Out at John C. Calhoun Drive after a 62-year-old man was shot twice at the walk-up window of the restaurant Tuesday.

An incident report revealed the man was shot in the right thigh and the upper torso. He told police his back was turned to the shooter while he was at the window.

The incident report said he didn’t realize he’d been shot until after hearing gunfire and then began to feel pain.

Police say they found the man sitting on a bench covered in blood when they arrived on the scene.

The man survived the shooting but said he did not see who shot him. Investigators found shell casings in the roadway near the restaurant’s walk-up window.

Police are continuing to investigate but have not found a suspect yet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.