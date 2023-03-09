McMaster nominates new head of Dept. of Employment & Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named the person he wants to lead the state agency dedicated to getting South Carolina workers employed.

McMaster nominated William H. Floyd to be the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

“With tens of thousands of jobs created in just the last few years, it is paramount we have a leader at DEW who can help strengthen our workforce and fill these jobs,” McMaster said. “With his experience as chief of staff and 35-year career as a certified labor and employment specialist, William Floyd is the right person to lead the agency forward and build upon the strong foundation already in place at DEW.”

Floyd, 60, has served as the agency’s chief of staff and has served as its acting executive director since March 1 following the retirement of Dan Ellzey.

“Great things are happening in South Carolina, and I am privileged to be part of this growth and activity as the acting executive director,” Floyd said. “I have spent my career as a lawyer learning the workforce needs and challenges of employers and employees. I am excited about approaching these challenges through full-time public service. As acting executive director, I hope to continue the momentum of this great workforce agency and work to help coordinate an efficient and effective workforce development system on behalf of jobseekers, employers and the state.”

Prior to joining DEW, Floyd practiced law for 35 years as a certified labor and employment law specialist and has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2008. He has served on the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors as well as the Chamber’s Human Resource and Manufacturing Committees. He also served on the S.C. Bar Employment and Labor Law Section and Military Law Section.

Floyd and his wife, Ellen, are residents of Lexington have three adult children.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.