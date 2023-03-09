Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Carolina man is out on bond after he was accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Jody Lee Hudson, 45, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

After soliciting the person he believed to be a minor, Hudson encouraged them to produce child porn, according to a news release from the state’s attorney general’s office.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.

Hudson was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He posted bond for $60,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

