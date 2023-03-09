SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges

Jody Lee Hudson, 45, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of criminal...
Jody Lee Hudson, 45, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Carolina man is out on bond after he was accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Jody Lee Hudson, 45, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

After soliciting the person he believed to be a minor, Hudson encouraged them to produce child porn, according to a news release from the state’s attorney general’s office.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.

Hudson was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He posted bond for $60,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
FIRST ALERT: Police working ‘large’ crash at Rivers Ave. intersection
Chase Edwards, who, according to his family is 13, has been missing for two days.
Deputies looking for missing Summerville teen
Despite a “well-documented” history of mental illness including diagnoses for schizophrenia and...
Lawsuit: Inmate with history of mental illness denied medications before death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. deputies search for missing 13-year-old