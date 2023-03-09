SC Lottery
Ole Miss rides Abram past South Carolina in SEC opener

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) reaccts as forward Hayden Brown (10) consoles as...
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) reaccts as forward Hayden Brown (10) consoles as an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, comes to an end, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississiippi won 67-61. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman backup Amaree Abram scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points and Mississippi beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament.

James White added 10 points and gathered 10 rebounds for Ole Miss which had a 41-31 rebounding advantage. The Rebels made 25 of 59-shot attempts (42.4%) including 9 of 22 (40.9%) from 3-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 24 points for the Gamecocks, Meechie Johnson scored 13 and Hayden Brown 11.

As the 13th seed, Ole Miss (12-20) advances to face No. 5-seed and 17th-ranked Tennessee on Thursday. South Carolina (11-21) ended its season having lost seven of its last 10.

Jackson’s layup with 10:27 left gave South Carolina its lone lead of the second half at 46-44 before Amaree made a 3-pointer 27 seconds later and Ole Miss stayed ahead for the remainder.

Abram made consecutive 3s and followed with a jump shot and the Rebels extended their lead to 61-52 with 4:17 left before a 9-3 outburst by South Carolina reduced its deficit to 64-61 with 1:03 to go.

Following a South Carolina timeout, the Rebels’ Matthew Murrell missed a 3 attempt but White grabbed the offensive rebound and Ole Miss called a timeout with 18 seconds left. White then hit a jump shot for a 66-61 advantage with 11 seconds remaining to seal it.

Ole Miss moved its overall record to 25-22 against South Carolina.

