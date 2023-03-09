One killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on I-26 Wednesday night.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m. She said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 split to U.S. Highway 17.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck the man, Wolfsen said. The man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Wolfsen said the driver of the Toyota cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment.

The interstate was closed until 2:40 a.m. while members of the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

Wolfsen said no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic alert: I-26 eastbound at the 221 mile marker split is currently closed due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian. Drivers are asked to find other routes as traffic is being diverted. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 9, 2023

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.