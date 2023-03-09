SC Lottery
One killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

First responders were called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on I-26 Wednesday night.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m. She said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 split to U.S. Highway 17.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck the man, Wolfsen said. The man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Wolfsen said the driver of the Toyota cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment.

The interstate was closed until 2:40 a.m. while members of the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

Wolfsen said no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

