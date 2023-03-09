SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays Drop Wednesday Night Battle with Florida

The Stingrays fell on the road to the Everblades on Wednesday, 2-1
The Stingrays fell on the road to the Everblades on Wednesday, 2-1(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, FL – A late goal from Jake Smith downed the South Carolina Stingrays (32-18-4-1) by a final score of 2-1 to the Florida Everblades (31-16-4-4) at Hertz Arena on Wednesday evening.

South Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Anthony Del Gaizo’s 12th tuck of the season at the 10:40 mark of the opening period. Del Gaizo swept a rebound from Bear Hughes past Evan Fitzpatrick for the early advantage.

Nathan Staios tied the game with 2:38 remaining in the middle stanza with his third marker of the year. While on the power play, Staios sent a shot past the low glove of Clay Stevenson for the 1-1 contest to close out the period.

With time winding down in regulation, Smith ripped a slap shot past the blocker of Stevenson for the game-winning goal. Smith crossed into the offensive zone and took a shot from inside the blue line for the 2-1 final.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, March 10th as they continue their three-game series at Hertz Arena against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Early Crooked Frames Lift Gamecocks Past USC Upstate
College of Charleston Finishes Sweep of Longwood in 2-1 Wednesday Battle
Clemson baseball
Tigers Top Blue Hose 5-3
Harris scores 20, Howard defeats SC State 91-55 in MEAC