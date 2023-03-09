SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Technology funding hopes to advance solicitor’s office case management

State lawmakers are giving every solicitor’s office $600,000 to upgrade case management...
State lawmakers are giving every solicitor’s office $600,000 to upgrade case management technology systems.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor’s offices around the state are looking to take the load off with an upgrade to their technology.

State lawmakers are giving every solicitor’s office $600,000 to upgrade case management technology systems.

Scarlett Wilson, the 9th circuit solicitor, hopes to increase their cloud storage, invest in AI software to transcribe long interviews and create a portal to track plea offers and deals.

In Charleston and Berkeley counties, they already have a case management system, so this money would go toward improving the current system.

Wilson says the upgrades will help the system move quickly.

“A defendant and a defense attorney can’t make a decision on the case that they don’t have the information, the quicker we can get them that information, the better,” Wilson says.

The ever-changing technology needs to be used as an asset within the department, Wilson hopes.

“It just makes the transfer of information now instead of police officers bringing us DVDs, it used to be VHS, but bringing us DVDs or then thumb drives,” Wilson explains. “Now they can upload these things to the cloud and then we can download it and get the information that way. And it really happens so much quicker than it did in the past.”

Wilson says tracking things like pleas will help create transparency reports too.

“Being able to have that information will help us show that we are being fair and treating people the same throughout the life of a case or if we’re not, correcting that,” she says.

She says it is important that her office also provides the gathered data gathered to the public.

“Why are we dismissing cases? Why are we making plea offers things like that and we’ve started tracking those things,” she explains. “And we’re able to issue reports, we’re able to have that information on our website so that if you’re interested in a case and you want to know what happened and why you can do that research on your own.”

You can search previous cases and their entire history on the solicitor’s office website:

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

One of the hotels will be placed in the parking lot between Anson’s Restaurant and Henry’s On...
Two future Charleston hotels raise concerns for businesses
It will make its home on two acres of the Pine Trace Park area between Ladson Road and Old...
County, town come together to build Summerville fire station
City Council will soon consider a $320,000 project to add more pathways, landscaping, benches...
Charleston to discuss $320K in improvements to Charleston 9 Memorial
It happened at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
FIRST ALERT: Police working ‘large’ crash at Rivers Ave. intersection