1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in the Ladson area.
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.
Arriving investigating found a man shot outside of his home, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
The man was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, Knapp said.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.