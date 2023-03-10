SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting

Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in the Ladson area.

Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.

Arriving investigating found a man shot outside of his home, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The man was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, Knapp said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools customer Colleen Chrien's backyard is empty months after a pool was...
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began
Mayor Will Haynie said the town needs to stay competitive, adjust for inflation and make it...
Mt. Pleasant looking to set aside $3M extra for potential employee pay bump
At its first meeting of the year, the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force puts a major...
Human Trafficking task force breaks down the crime, pushes for education