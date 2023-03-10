1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in the Ladson area.

Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.

Arriving investigating found a man shot outside of his home, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The man was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, Knapp said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.