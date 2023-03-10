1 killed in Moncks Corner crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1 p.m. on Altman Street between East Railroad Avenue and White Street.

A car ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Interim Chief of Police Steve Young.

One person was reported dead after the crash, Young said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

