1 killed in Moncks Corner crash

Moncks Corner Police say one person died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1 p.m. on Altman Street between East Railroad Avenue and White Street.

A car ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Interim Chief of Police Steve Young.

One person was reported dead after the crash, Young said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

