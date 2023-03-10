Charleston man charged in connection with vandalizing flag

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who formed and led the now-defunct South Carolina Secessionist Party is facing charges in connection with the vandalization of a Ukrainian flag on display in downtown Charleston.

James Bessenger, 34, is charged with malicious injury to personal property with a value of more than $10,000, according to jail records.

Police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 1 to the Charleston City Hall where a personalized Ukrainian flag had been defaced, an incident report states.

Police say someone wrote the word “fascists” in permanent marker on the flag that had been temporarily displayed on the steps. The report states the vandalism initially went noticed because several members of the Ukrainian military had signed the flag.

The report states the vandalism happened between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28.

The city’s internet technology department provided police with access to surveillance footage during their investigation.

Bessenger was arrested Friday morning, jail records state. A judge has since set bond on the charge at $2,125.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

