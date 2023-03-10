Charleston man pleads guilty to defrauding Small Business Association

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Small Business Association by receiving a loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Antonio Brown-Sanders, 26, applied for an Emergency Injury Disaster Loan by fraudulently saying he owned a lawn care business, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in South Carolina said. Prosecutors said Brown-Sanders was loaned $81,600 by the SBA and also falsely represented the number of employees and revenues.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel accepted Brown-Sanders’s guilty plea. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Brown-Sanders will be sentenced after Gergel reviews the sentencing report from the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Secret Service and the SBA Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.