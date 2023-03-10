SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston man pleads guilty to defrauding Small Business Association

A 26-year-old Charleston man pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Small Business Association to receive an emergency injury disaster loan.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Small Business Association by receiving a loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Antonio Brown-Sanders, 26, applied for an Emergency Injury Disaster Loan by fraudulently saying he owned a lawn care business, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in South Carolina said. Prosecutors said Brown-Sanders was loaned $81,600 by the SBA and also falsely represented the number of employees and revenues.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel accepted Brown-Sanders’s guilty plea. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Brown-Sanders will be sentenced after Gergel reviews the sentencing report from the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Secret Service and the SBA Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Charleston Co. Schools Supt. Don Kennedy and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey met Tuesday to...
N. Charleston mayor, Charleston Co. Schools superintendent talk common ground
The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is once again requesting a new trial. This time based on...
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO files for new trial based on Murdaugh trial
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection