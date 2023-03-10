Cougars Take Pitcher’s Duel for CAA-Opening Win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Will Baumhofer delivered a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning giving Charleston (10-3, 1-0 CAA) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish to open CAA play 1-0 with a 2-1 win at William & Mary (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Friday.

Ty Good had a quality start tossing 6 innings of three-hit, one-run baseball for his first win in 2023 and Aidan Hunter and William Privette combined to slam the door shut with six strikeouts over the final three scoreless innings.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 2, William & Mary 1

Location: Williamsburg, Va.

Records: Charleston (10-3, 1-0 CAA), William & Mary (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

How It Happened

• William & Mary scratched their lone run across in the third on a two-out double from Joe Delossantos for a 1-0 lead.

• Luke Wood started a Charleston rally with a hit by pitch in the fourth followed by a Cole Mathis two-out single, the Cougars’ first of the day.

• Will Baumhofer made the Tribe pay with a two-out, two-run double to right center and 2-1 Charleston lead through four innings.

• Ty Good only allowed three hits and the one run while striking out a season-high nine William & Mary batters for the win.

• Aidan Hunter tossed a scoreless seventh inning striking out one to keep the Tribe offense at bay.

• William Privette tossed the final two scoreless innings for his third save of the season and second of the week, striking out five.

Key Cougars

• Ty Good tossed 6 innings of one-run baseball striking out a season-high 9 batters for the win. Good struck out the side in the fourth then got his final punchout looking in the sixth.

• Will Baumhofer provided the spark on offense once again as his two-out, two-run double in the fourth gave Charleston the lead at 2-1. Baumhofer’s double was his fourth of the season and fifth and sixth RBI.

• William Privette struck out a season-high five batters including the final out for his third save.

Notes

• Ty Good struck out a season-high nine batters allowing just one run on three hits for his second-consecutive quality start and first win.

• Will Baumhofer collected his fifth and sixth RBI of the season on his fourth double to give the Cougars a lead they would never relinquish.

• William Privette collected his 15th career save to help the Cougars start CAA play 1-0.

• The Cougars moved to 3-0 in one-run games on the season and secured their second-consecutive 2-1 win.

• Joseph Mershon walked to move his on-base streak to 13 to start the season.

Up Next

Charleston looks to take another series from the Tribe Saturday and push their win streak to 10 games as well as 10-straight against William & Mary.

