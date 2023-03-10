SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest 2 after Williamsburg Co. shootings

Deputies say Tyquan Kevin Palmer (left) and Elijuwon Wilquan Singletary (right) are both facing...
Deputies say Tyquan Kevin Palmer (left) and Elijuwon Wilquan Singletary (right) are both facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars after Williamsburg County deputies charged them in connection to two February shootings.

Deputies say Tyquan Kevin Palmer and Elijuwon Wilquan Singletary are both facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office responded to Stina Avenue in the Hemingway area on Feb. 8.

At the scene, deputies say they were told the victim was going home when the suspects began discharging a firearm into the home.

While investigating, they learned of another shooting on Paisley Street; the same suspects shot at another victim, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown.

The victims in both incidents were not hurt, Brown says.

Just over three weeks later, the sheriff’s office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Florence County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Palmer and Singletary on March 2.

They were both taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Singletary was also charged with second-degree burglary in a separate incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a...
House OKs SC hate crimes bill
It will make its home on two acres of the Pine Trace Park area between Ladson Road and Old...
County, town come together to build Summerville fire station
Supporters of the legislation say it would impose similar restrictions to keep tobacco away...
Bill would crack down on nicotine product sales to minors in SC
City Council will soon consider a $320,000 project to add more pathways, landscaping, benches...
Charleston to discuss $320K in improvements to Charleston 9 Memorial