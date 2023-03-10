Deputies arrest 2 after Williamsburg Co. shootings

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars after Williamsburg County deputies charged them in connection to two February shootings.

Deputies say Tyquan Kevin Palmer and Elijuwon Wilquan Singletary are both facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office responded to Stina Avenue in the Hemingway area on Feb. 8.

At the scene, deputies say they were told the victim was going home when the suspects began discharging a firearm into the home.

While investigating, they learned of another shooting on Paisley Street; the same suspects shot at another victim, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown.

The victims in both incidents were not hurt, Brown says.

Just over three weeks later, the sheriff’s office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Florence County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Palmer and Singletary on March 2.

They were both taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Singletary was also charged with second-degree burglary in a separate incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

