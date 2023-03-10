Dorchester Co. deputies searching for man after failed traffic stop

SC Lottery
Deputies say just after 2 p.m. on Friday, they tried to stop a car on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say took off after a traffic stop.

Deputies say just after 2 p.m. on Friday, they tried to stop a car on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road.

The man did not stop for deputies and ended up at Highway 165 near the Ravenel area, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Rick Carson.

Carson says they found the man’s car but are still looking for him.

Deputies are in the area searching and asking drivers to use caution while in the area.

Investigators have not yet said how many people were in the car deputies tried to stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

