FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Rivers Ave. crash involving pedestrian
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid an area of Rivers Avenue after an auto vs. pedestrian crash.
In a tweet, police say Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Road.
Police have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Another pedestrian-involved crash happened earlier in the day on Rivers Avenue. One person was killed in that crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Traffic alert! NCPD officers are working an auto vs. pedestrian accident. Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Rd. Please avoid the area. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/5k73Pzsuwj— North Charleston Police (@NCPD) March 10, 2023
