SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Rivers Ave. crash involving pedestrian

In a tweet, police say Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Road.
In a tweet, police say Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Road.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid an area of Rivers Avenue after an auto vs. pedestrian crash.

In a tweet, police say Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Road.

Police have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Another pedestrian-involved crash happened earlier in the day on Rivers Avenue. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says
A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

Latest News

Despite a “well-documented” history of mental illness including diagnoses for schizophrenia and...
Lawsuit: Inmate with history of mental illness denied medications before death
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Rivers Ave. intersection
One of the hotels will be placed in the parking lot between Anson’s Restaurant and Henry’s On...
Two future Charleston hotels raise concerns for businesses