FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Rivers Ave. crash involving pedestrian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid an area of Rivers Avenue after an auto vs. pedestrian crash.

In a tweet, police say Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Road.

Police have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Another pedestrian-involved crash happened earlier in the day on Rivers Avenue. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic alert! NCPD officers are working an auto vs. pedestrian accident. Rivers Avenue westbound is closed at Greenridge Rd. Please avoid the area. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/5k73Pzsuwj — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) March 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.