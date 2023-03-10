SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023.(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The girlfriend of Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son has filed a second police report related to what she says is an intrusion in their life.

Brooklynn White filed the report Tuesday. An earlier report filed Monday by Buster Murdaugh stated the couple was being followed by someone who was taking photos of them.

White told deputies the behavior of “certain members of the press has become increasingly unsettling and frightening to her.”

The report states White walked out of the house and found someone looking into the windows of her car.

White told deputies she was familiar with the reporter as someone who had followed her and Murdaugh while at the Colleton County courthouse.

She said it was unknown how the reporter found their address.

White showed deputies the reporter’s YouTube channel which included videos of the reporter heckling Murdaugh at the courthouse.

The report states White has also noticed other, unidentified reporters taking photos of her walking her dogs. She told deputies that reporters were going door-to-door in their neighborhood trying to talk to neighbors about them.

White said that while those reporters were intruding on her life, her main concern was the other reporter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say
The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is once again requesting a new trial. This time based on...
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO files for new trial based on Murdaugh trial
The artist sold his NFT for a record $69 million at a 2021 Christie’s auction.
Digital artist ‘Beeple’ to hold Charleston museum grand opening