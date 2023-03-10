Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The girlfriend of Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son has filed a second police report related to what she says is an intrusion in their life.

Brooklynn White filed the report Tuesday. An earlier report filed Monday by Buster Murdaugh stated the couple was being followed by someone who was taking photos of them.

White told deputies the behavior of “certain members of the press has become increasingly unsettling and frightening to her.”

The report states White walked out of the house and found someone looking into the windows of her car.

White told deputies she was familiar with the reporter as someone who had followed her and Murdaugh while at the Colleton County courthouse.

She said it was unknown how the reporter found their address.

White showed deputies the reporter’s YouTube channel which included videos of the reporter heckling Murdaugh at the courthouse.

The report states White has also noticed other, unidentified reporters taking photos of her walking her dogs. She told deputies that reporters were going door-to-door in their neighborhood trying to talk to neighbors about them.

White said that while those reporters were intruding on her life, her main concern was the other reporter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.