Hanahan woman arrested on forgery and medical fraud charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hanahan woman is facing charges after the state’s attorney general’s office says she made false payment claims and submitted fraudulent time sheets.

Jasmine Lucas, 27, was arrested by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Lucas is facing charges of forgery, less than $10,000, and medical assistance provider fraud.

Investigators said Lucas “knowingly and willfully” caused false Medicaid claims between Nov. 1, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2022, while employed with Addus Homecare.

Wilson said the charges specifically allege Lucas forged signatures on fake time sheets for services that were never rendered to a Medicaid beneficiary in Charleston County.

The forgery charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a discretionary fine. Medical assistance provider fraud is a class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

