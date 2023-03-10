Hundreds of jobs coming to Colleton County amid housing shortage

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has two large industries coming around Walterboro in the near future and county officials are already thinking about how this is going to affect housing.

Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies that makes lithium-ion batteries, is investing $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro.

“That is the largest economic investment of a company coming to this county in history,” Colleton County Councilman Scott Biering said.

This industry will bring in 575 jobs, but that’s not all. Biering says Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer for building materials, will also bring in 30 additional jobs and developers have already sent in applications.

“I think there’s two developments, like maybe 100 houses per development,” Biering said. “And that’s a big deal for us.”

Mark Wysong, the president of the Colleton County Chamber of Commerce, says this will bring greater prosperity to the city of Walterboro.

“Right now, that’s one of the biggest challenges that we have in Colleton County is affordable housing,” Wysong said.

Wysong says these industry jobs will increase the median income within the county, improving the housing market overall. Biering says there are roughly 9,000 people that leave every day to go work in neighboring counties and they want to try to keep those people a little closer to home.

“There’s not been a whole lot of homes and developers in this area for a long time,” Biering said. “So, this is something new to us to have this amount of interest.”

Wysong says he knows locals will want to keep their small town the way it is, but no one should have to worry about losing it.

“While retaining the small-town feel, I think these new developments coming in will adopt that look and feel, so you retain this really small neighborhood community,” Wysong said.

Biering says these housing developments are only in the planning stages, and nothing has been approved so far.

“We like to live, work and play here,” Biering said. “We’d like to keep it closer to the center. So, I think the housing will be a big plus in that direction.”

Biering says Pomega is hopefully expected to break ground in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.