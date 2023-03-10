SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant looking to set aside $3M extra for potential employee pay bump

Mayor Will Haynie said the town needs to stay competitive, adjust for inflation and make it...
Mayor Will Haynie said the town needs to stay competitive, adjust for inflation and make it affordable to live in.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant could be setting aside millions of dollars to help increase the pay for some of its employees.

Mayor Will Haynie said the effort would not come with a tax increase because officials are looking at using an extra $3 million from the town’s general fund.

Haynie said the town needs to stay competitive, adjust for inflation, and make it affordable to live in.

He added that the town finds itself in a very competitive employer market, with 100,000 jobs open in government statewide.

It won’t be a blanket raise, however, with some people receiving a 4% cost of living adjustment, while others will get a 1% merit raise.

Haynie said department heads won’t see as big of a bump compared to the median wage earner.

He also said the town is being proactive with this effort, adding they have extremely high standards for whom they hire.

“We’re the fourth largest municipality in the state,” Haynie said. “We have to be very competitive. We have to look at what others are doing, and we’ve looked at what others are doing, and we want to stay – we don’t have to surpass anybody, but we have to stay competitive in that range, and we’re in the process of making sure that’s what we’re doing.”

The mayor reiterated they are still in the early stages of figuring out how this could work, and nothing has been passed yet. The new fiscal year in Mount Pleasant begins on July 1.

While taxes are not expected to go up because of the potential employee raise, they will go up as part of the recreation referendum voters passed last November.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools customer Colleen Chrien's backyard is empty months after a pool was...
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr.
1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting
At its first meeting of the year, the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force puts a major...
Human Trafficking task force breaks down the crime, pushes for education