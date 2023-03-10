N. Charleston mayor, Charleston Co. Schools superintendent talk common ground

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of North Charleston and the county’s school superintendent met Tuesday to discuss shared goals for educational outcomes.

The joint meeting between Mayor Keith Summey and Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy comes after Summey announced in February that the city would explore the creation of its own school district.

In a joint release, the two sides said they were committed to making sure students had the necessary resources and skills. The pair agreed that the path forward was continued work towards equal opportunities and facilities.

“Cultivating a community that prioritizes quality education is paramount. Our shared goal is to ensure that every child in North Charleston has access to a high-quality education, regardless of where they grow up,” Summey said. “Through continued collaboration and a commitment to equitable opportunities and resources, we can create a brighter future for all students.”

Kennedy said the continued collaboration would ensure students have the ability to achieve their dreams.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Mayor

Summey on how we best improve student outcomes and keep families

focused on their children’s growth and achievement,” Kennedy said.

The meeting came a day after members of North Charleston’s city council tried to tour schools in the district and look for disparities between the schools in their city and other cities in the district.

The council members were not allowed to go inside the schools.

On Feb. 22, State Representative Marvin Pendarvis (D-Charleston) filed a bill that would remove the city from the district saying the needs of the city were not being met.

The bill came after Summey confirmed North Charleston was looking into the possibility of creating its own school district.

The following day, Kennedy mentioned the hope of collaborating with the city.

At the time, Kennedy called the distribution of financial resources equitable.

