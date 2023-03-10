N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, Keith Summey won’t be on the ballot for mayor of North Charleston in the next election.

Summey announced Friday he will not seek what would be his eighth term.

“Serving as the mayor of North Charleston has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to serving this great city as a community member, as we all work together to continue to make North Charleston a great place to live, work, and play.”

Police Chief Reggie Burgess released a statement Friday afternoon in reaction to Summey’s announcement:

As a lifelong resident of the City of North Charleston, I want to thank Mayor Summey for taking the city to unimaginable heights. As the Chief of Police, I want to thank him for his mentorship and guidance over the years. Mayor Summey provided me the opportunity to serve as the first African American Chief of Police, for which I am deeply grateful. I consider Mayor Summey a dear friend and I wish him well in his much-deserved and well-earned retirement from a life of public service.

Summey became mayor in 1994 when he filled an unexpired term of office from former Mayor Bobby Kinard. Summey has since been reelected seven times since then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

