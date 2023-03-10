N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, Keith Summey won’t be on the ballot for mayor of North Charleston in the next election.

Summey announced Friday he will not seek what would be his eighth term.

“Serving as the mayor of North Charleston has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to serving this great city as a community member, as we all work together to continue to make North Charleston a great place to live, work, and play.”

Summey became mayor in 1994 when he filled an unexpired term of office from former Mayor Bobby Kinard. Summey has since been reelected seven times since then.

