SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New nasal spray approved to treat migraines in adults, Pfizer says

Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.
Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.(CNN, Pfizer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Migraine sufferers will soon have something new to try to relieve their headaches fast.

Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new nasal spray for adults with migraines.

The drug manufacturer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.

Pfizer said the nasal spray could relieve migraine pain within 15 minutes.

There are a number of oral medications on the market for migraines, and Zavzpret uses the same chemical mechanism as some of them.

Many people with migraines have significant nausea and can’t tolerate medications they have to swallow, so this is an alternative treatment method.

Zavzpret is also an option for people who have heart disease or other conditions preventing them from safely using some other kinds of migraine treatments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
State agents seeking suspect in SC State shooting
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Hugine Suites on campus.
State agents seeking suspects in SC State shooting