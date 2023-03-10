SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg police targeting distracted drivers at major intersections in the city

Red Means Stop campaign starting in the city of Orangeburg
Red mean Stop campaign begins in city of Orangburg
Red mean Stop campaign begins in city of Orangburg(none)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will begin an intense traffic patrol campaign called Red Means Stop targeting distracted drivers.

Officers said distracted drivers cause the majority of violations within the city of Orangeburg. Chief Charles Austin Sr. said “I am concerned about the volume of traffic violations within the City limits, especially those that result in traffic accidents.”

The intense patrolling will happen at the following intersections:

• Columbia Road and Chestnut Street

• St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street

• Columbia Road and Boulevard Street

• Magnolia Drive and US 301

• John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street

The cost of running a red light or stop sign in Orangeburg is $155. “If it is red, stop.” Austin said. Officials added that when drivers approach yellow lights, they should slow down instead of speeding up and when approaching a red light or stop sign they must come to a complete stop.

In 2022, there were 522 traffic collisions in the City of Orangeburg. Of those, 299, or nearly 15% were caused by someone disregarding a traffic signal.

Colonial Ed Conner said 50% of those collisions happened on the roadway and needed medical treatment and in 72% of the collisions the involved drivers or passengers had minor injuries.

“We can’t over express the seriousness of this campaign,” Conner said. “We are having serious collisions in the Orangeburg area as a result of people running and disregarding traffic control devices.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The plan would borrow nothing, instead paying the entire amount through surpluses the state has...
SC House OKs $1.3 billion for new electric SUV plant
It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.
1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash
The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say
Georgetown Police were called to 310 Alex Alford Dr. for reports of gunshots in the area around...
17-year-old killed in Georgetown Co. shooting identified
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr. That is in the...
1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting