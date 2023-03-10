Pedestrian killed in crash at Rivers Ave. intersection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a multi-car crash that left a pedestrian dead Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.

Arriving officers found a man, the pedestrian, who had died at the scene of the accident, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released. However, Jacobs says one of the drivers involved was charged with driving under suspension.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Traffic alert! NCPD officers are working a large accident at Rivers and Aviation Avenues. Please avoid the area. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/OINDvfzJCl — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) March 9, 2023

