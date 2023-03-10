SC Lottery
Pedestrian killed in crash at Rivers Ave. intersection

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a multi-car crash that left a pedestrian dead Thursday afternoon.

Arriving officers found a man, the pedestrian, who had died at the scene of the accident, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released. However, Jacobs says one of the drivers involved was charged with driving under suspension.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

