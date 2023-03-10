SC Lottery
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center

Investigators are responding to the Forest Hills Plaza off Dorchester Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a possible Friday night shooting near a shopping center.

Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the Forest Hills Plaza.

Police have not yet said if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

