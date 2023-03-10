Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a possible Friday night shooting near a shopping center.
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the Forest Hills Plaza.
Police have not yet said if anyone is hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.