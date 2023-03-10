SC Lottery
State agents seeking suspects in SC State shooting

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Hugine Suites on campus.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say were involved in a South Carolina State campus shooting.

The campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, but that lockdown was lifted almost an hour later after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.

A male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, university officials said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

SLED released a video of the reported suspects Friday afternoon.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

