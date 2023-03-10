State agents seeking suspects in SC State shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say were involved in a South Carolina State campus shooting.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 3 at the Hugine Suites on campus.

The shooting happened early Friday morning outside the Hugine Suites on the campus of South Carolina State University. (WIS)

The campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, but that lockdown was lifted almost an hour later after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.

A male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, university officials said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

SLED released a video of the reported suspects Friday afternoon.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

