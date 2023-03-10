SC Lottery
‘Thank you, Alex Murdaugh, for testifying’ Attorney General Wilson reflects on trial

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks about what happened inside the courtroom during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A week after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son, FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty sat down with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to get his thoughts on the case.

For six weeks, Attorney General Alan Wilson and his team of prosecutors pushed for the murder conviction of Murdaugh.

On Wednesday, Wilson told us he is 100% sure that Murdaugh killed Paul and Maggie. He added that the Snapchat video showing Murdaugh in the Kennel shortly before the murders was among the evidence that helped convince him that Murdaugh did it.

Wilson also talked about how he was glad that Murdaugh took the stand to testify in court, arguing that it helped the prosecution’s case. “Thank you, Alex Murdaugh, for testifying because we knew that he was a liar,” Wilson said. “He got up there and he revealed himself to be the liar and manipulator that he was,” Wilson later added.

Wilson also talked about Murdaugh’s defense team and how law enforcement’s investigation held up throughout the trial, adding that they were“vindicated on the world stage.”

Attorney General on Murdaugh Defense Team

