SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
FILE - A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
LIVE: Biden speaks about jobs: Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on jobs report
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19