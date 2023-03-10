Wet Friday leads into a half and half weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a wet Friday at times as a cold front approaches from the west bringing off and on showers and plenty of clouds today. Scattered showers are likely through this afternoon before drying out for the evening commute and any Friday evening plans. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The cold front will move through this evening helping to dry us out tonight leading to a clear sky, cool start to our Saturday. Temperatures will warm from the 40s in the morning to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Take advantage of the dry weather Saturday because another storm system will head our way on Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day with scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue through Sunday night but should wrap up by the morning commute on Monday. A cold front will move through on Monday bringing a cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with morning lows in the 30s for many by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will trend warmer for the second half of next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers Possible. High 70.

MONDAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59.

