SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wet Friday leads into a half and half weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a wet Friday at times as a cold front approaches from the west bringing off and on showers and plenty of clouds today. Scattered showers are likely through this afternoon before drying out for the evening commute and any Friday evening plans. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The cold front will move through this evening helping to dry us out tonight leading to a clear sky, cool start to our Saturday. Temperatures will warm from the 40s in the morning to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Take advantage of the dry weather Saturday because another storm system will head our way on Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day with scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue through Sunday night but should wrap up by the morning commute on Monday. A cold front will move through on Monday bringing a cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with morning lows in the 30s for many by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will trend warmer for the second half of next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers Possible. High 70.

MONDAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26
Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less...
Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Rainy & Raw Friday On The Way!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast update
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast