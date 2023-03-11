1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday night crash near Pawleys Island.

It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.

A 2011 GMC truck was traveling south on the highway. A 2014 Chevy Impala going east tried to cross US 17 and was hit by the truck, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The driver of the Impala died, Miller said. A passenger in the Impala and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.