SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash

It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.
It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.(Pixabay)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday night crash near Pawleys Island.

It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.

A 2011 GMC truck was traveling south on the highway. A 2014 Chevy Impala going east tried to cross US 17 and was hit by the truck, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The driver of the Impala died, Miller said. A passenger in the Impala and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume...
FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners
The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of...
Police: Midlands juvenile shoots at grandparents, kills grandfather
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school...
Charleston reverend recognized for service