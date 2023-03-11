SC Lottery
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say

The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
The sheriff's office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting on James Island that left three people hurt.

The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.

At a home on that street, authorities found three gunshot victims, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

All three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

