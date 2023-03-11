Chants Use 10-Run Seventh Inning to Double Up Illini 16-8

CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers used a 10-run seventh inning and erased a pair of four-run deficits to double up the Illinois Fighting Illini 16-8 in a series-opening win on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The win marks the fifth straight for the Chanticleers, who moved to 9-4 overall. Illinois fell to 6-5 with the loss.

Despite giving up two big innings to Illinois with four runs in both the second and fifth innings, the Chanticleers stormed back and put the game away by scoring the final 12 runs of the contest in the win.

Sophomore Derek Bender (1-for-4, 3B, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) extended his hitting streak to 10-straight games with his bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning. Senior Tanner Garrison (1-for-3, HR, 2 HBP, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) matched Bender with a team-high three RBIs and hit his fourth home run of the season, while freshman Caden Bodine (2-for-6, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) added a two-run shot in the win.

The top of the Coastal order did most of the damage, as lead-off hitter Payton Eeles (3-for-5, RBI, run) and two-hole hitter Chad Born (3-for-4, 2 2B, SF, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) had three hits each.

The Chants left seven runners on base compared to just three by Illinois, yet again hit very well with two outs going 5-for-11 (.455) for the game.

Illinois had just six base hits on the night but was aided by seven walks from the Coastal pitching staff. However, CCU also struck out 13 Illini hitters in the win.

Illini outfielder Cam McDonald (1-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) had a two-run home run, while fellow outfielder Christian Smith (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) also finished with two RBIs in the loss.

Picking up the win for the Chants was left-handed pitcher Bryce Shaffer (2-0), as the junior settled down after a tough first two innings to hold Illinois to just two runs on two hits, two walks, and a career-high eight strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work out of the bullpen.

The loss fell to Illinois’ TJ Constertina (1-1), as the righty was not helped by his defense over his 1.0 full inning of work. He gave up five runs, three of which were earned, on three hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Illinois jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second on a Cal Hejza RBI double, which was followed by a Branden Comia sacrifice fly and a two-run home run off the bat of McDonald.

Coastal battled its way back into the game with a two-run home run of its own from Garrison in the bottom of the second inning, added another run in the bottom of the third on a passed ball with the bases loaded, and then tied the score up at 4-4 on a double steal in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Fighting Illini quickly retook the lead in the top of the fifth, as four walks allowed the first run to waltz in from third base to put the visitors back in front at 5-4. Smith followed with a two-run single to right-center field before Jacob Schroeder hit a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Illini back on top at 8-4 midway through the fifth.

The Chants got one run back in the sixth on a Blake Barthol triple and an Illini fielding error to trim the lead to 8-5 before Shaffer struck out the side in the top of the seventh.

The Men in Teal then blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh, scoring 10 runs on five hits, two walks, two hit batters, and another Illinois error.

The 10-run inning, the first for the Chants’ offense since scoring 10 runs in the first inning of a 16-7 road win over No. 20 Clemson on March 22, 2022, of last season, began with a two-run home run just inside the right-field foul pole by Bodine for his second home run on the year.

An error, two hit batters, and a strikeout later, pinch-hitter Anthony Galason had an RBI ground out before Barthol would score from third on a passed ball to tie the game up at 8-8.

With two outs, the top of the order came through, as Eeles laced an RBI single to plate one run, which was followed by a single to the pitcher and off his glove by Born to score one more run and push the home team in front for the first time in the game at 10-8.

Coastal was not done yet, as Bodine ripped a ball toward the shortstop, which hit the umpire in the field to load the bases. Bender then hit a well-placed ball just out of the reach of the Illinois first baseman and rolled all the way to the wall for a three-run triple to extend the Chants’ lead to 15-8.

Shaffer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and ninth, while the offense added an insurance run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Born in the bottom of the eighth to put the final score at 16-8.

Coastal (9-4) will look to add to its winning streak versus Illinois (6-5) tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

