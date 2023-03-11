SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston reverend recognized for service

Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school...
Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school system.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina House of Representatives recognized a Charleston preacher on Friday for his dedicated service to the AME churches across the state.

Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school system.

Miller presently serves as the pastor at the Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill, but before that, he took his ministry across the Tri-County. and worked here at Live 5 for 29 years.

Miller keeps his plate full, on top of his ministry, he is involved in the community in several capacities, including serving on the board of Trident United Way and the City of Charleston Tourism Board.

Miller worked at Live 5 News for 29 years.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume...
FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
James Bessenger, 34, is charged with injury to personal property with a value of less than...
Charleston man charged in connection with vandalizing flag
It happened at 1 p.m. on Altman Street between East Railroad Avenue and White Street.
1 killed in Moncks Corner crash