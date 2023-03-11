Charleston reverend recognized for service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina House of Representatives recognized a Charleston preacher on Friday for his dedicated service to the AME churches across the state.

Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school system.

Miller presently serves as the pastor at the Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill, but before that, he took his ministry across the Tri-County. and worked here at Live 5 for 29 years.

Miller keeps his plate full, on top of his ministry, he is involved in the community in several capacities, including serving on the board of Trident United Way and the City of Charleston Tourism Board.

Miller worked at Live 5 News for 29 years.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.