The Citadel takes series opener over Holy Cross

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored seven runs in the first three innings on the way to an 11-8 victory over Holy Cross in the series opener Friday inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Holy Cross 8

Records: Holy Cross (4-10), The Citadel (8-5)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Bulldogs wasted no time in getting on the board as Thomas Rollauer hit the 2-1 pitch over the fence in left for a leadoff home run.

The Citadel added a run in the second as Travis Elliott drew a walk and went to third on a Garrett Dill double to left. A wild pitch allowed Elliott to score.

The Bulldogs pushed across five more runs in the third to extend the advantage to 7-0. Travis Lott and Luke Montenery started the inning with base hits before a fielding error allowed both runners to score.

After a Wells Sykes bunt base hit, Noah Mitchell delivered a RBI single through the left side. The second error of the inning allowed another run to score, and Dill drove in the fifth run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Holy Cross got on the board in the fifth with a three-run home run from Chris Benton.

The Crusaders added two more runs in the sixth inning on a RBI groundout from Jake Jaszcz and a RBI double from Sean Scanlon.

The Bulldogs got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single up the middle off the bat of Sawyer Reeves.

Holy Cross took advantage of a fielding error to push across an unearned run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Jake McElroy.

The Citadel again answered back in the home-half of the inning as Mitchell singled to center to start the inning and scored on a two-out pinch-hit single up the middle from Dylan Costa.

The Bulldogs added an insurance in the eighth inning after Lott drew a walk to start the inning and came in to score on a Sykes single through the left side.