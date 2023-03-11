SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash...
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash near Pawleys Island.(Storyblocks)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash near Pawleys Island.

Frances Altman, 78, of Pawleys Island, died at an area hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash Friday night on US 17, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:56 p.m. on US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.

Investigators said a 2011 GMC truck was traveling south when it struck an eastbound 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by Altman.

A passenger in the Impala and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

