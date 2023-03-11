Dawgs Down Bucs in High-Scoring Affair

ATHENS, GA - An early deficit was too much to overcome on Friday night, as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs at Foley Field. The final score was 18-9.

The scoring started for the Dawgs (11-3) in the bottom of the second inning, as they exploded for seven runs on five hits. The Bucs (5-9) made two errors in the inning and allowed for 12 men to come to the plate.

After that, the Bucs got one back in the top of the third inning. Ernesto Polanco led off with a double and scored on a sac fly by Ike George.

The Dawgs added three more in the bottom of the third against Ryan Gleason with a three-run home run. This was the final inning for Gleason, who went 3.0 innings allowing 10 runs on 10 hits, five walks and four strikeouts.

Georgia scored then scored five more in the next two innings, as they hit a total of four home runs on the night. Devin MacWatters and Simon Aluko both went 1.0 innings. MacWAtters allowed two runs on three hits, and Aluko allowed three runs on two hits. Both of them gave way to Jared Restmeyer, who pitched the final 3.0 innings of the game.

The Bucs bats got going in the seventh inning, as they scored four runs in the inning. Back-to-back walks started the inning. Then, Michael Gibson made it a 16-2 game with an RBI single, and Jaylin Rae knocked in two with a two-run double. Two batters later, JC Agard knocked in a run with a single.

The Bucs added one more in the eighth inning with a leadoff solo home run by Sam DeCello as well as three more in the ninth inning. Connor Aldrich singled, DeCello was hit by a pitch and George singled. Rae followed that up with a two-run single of his own.

On Deck

The Bucs will be back in action tomorrow afternoon, as the series will conclude with Georgia tomorrow with a doubleheader. They will be playing two nine-inning games starting at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. You can see both games on SEC Network+.

