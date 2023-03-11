FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a brief pause, Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787-passenger jet, the Dreamliner, which is manufactured in North Charleston.

The Federal Aviation Authority cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume deliveries next week.

The FAA said in a statement that Boeing addressed their concerns and that they will resume issuing airworthiness certificates.

Two weeks ago, Boeing stopped deliveries of its 787-passenger jet. At the time, the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing was doing additional analysis on a fuselage component after an “analysis error” was discovered by a Boeing supplier.

Representative Mace said she welcomes the FAA’s decision to resume deliveries of the aircraft following a thorough review of the aircraft’s safety systems.

“Boeing provides many skilled jobs and holds a strong economic impact on the Lowcountry,” Mace said in a statement. “This is a positive development for the aviation industry and Charleston, as it underscores the importance of maintaining rigorous safety standards and ensuring the utmost safety of passengers and crew.”

Just about four months ago, United announced plans to purchase the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history: 100 Boeing 787 airplanes with the option to purchase 100 more, all being built right here at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston.

The halt back in later February came just months after another pause that lasted more than a year.

Boeing provided the following statement:

We have completed the necessary analysis that confirms the airplane continues to meet all relevant requirements and does not require production or fleet action. The FAA will determine when 787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing.

