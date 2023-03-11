SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Authority cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume deliveries...
The Federal Aviation Authority cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume deliveries next week.(Live 5 (file))
By Molly McBride
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a brief pause, Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787-passenger jet, the Dreamliner, which is manufactured in North Charleston.

The Federal Aviation Authority cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume deliveries next week.

The FAA said in a statement that Boeing addressed their concerns and that they will resume issuing airworthiness certificates.

Two weeks ago, Boeing stopped deliveries of its 787-passenger jet. At the time, the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing was doing additional analysis on a fuselage component after an “analysis error” was discovered by a Boeing supplier.

Representative Mace said she welcomes the FAA’s decision to resume deliveries of the aircraft following a thorough review of the aircraft’s safety systems.

“Boeing provides many skilled jobs and holds a strong economic impact on the Lowcountry,” Mace said in a statement. “This is a positive development for the aviation industry and Charleston, as it underscores the importance of maintaining rigorous safety standards and ensuring the utmost safety of passengers and crew.”

Just about four months ago, United announced plans to purchase the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history: 100 Boeing 787 airplanes with the option to purchase 100 more, all being built right here at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston.

The halt back in later February came just months after another pause that lasted more than a year.

Boeing provided the following statement:

We have completed the necessary analysis that confirms the airplane continues to meet all relevant requirements and does not require production or fleet action. The FAA will determine when 787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
A Hanahan woman is facing charges after the state’s attorney general’s office says she made...
Hanahan woman arrested on forgery and medical fraud charges
Mayor Will Haynie said the town needs to stay competitive, adjust for inflation and make it...
Mt. Pleasant looking to set aside $3M extra for potential employee pay bump
Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools customer Colleen Chrien's backyard is empty months after a pool was...
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began