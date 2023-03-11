I-26E crash near Ridgeville cleared

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of transportation says the I-26 crash that impacted traffic near Ridgeville has been cleared.

It happened at 2:38 p.m. a couple of miles from exit 187. That is the Ridgeville exit.

Earlier in the day, all lanes of the eastbound side of the interstate were blocked.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

